The next tallest building in the world could be in Tokyo -- here's what it would look like if built

Kohn Pedersen Fox The tower would rise 420 stories broken up by sky decks.

A new building that would be the tallest in the world could be set to rise in Tokyo.

A recent proposal highlights plans for a building called the “Sky Mile Tower”, which would rise a mile above Tokyo Bay.

At almost double the size of the world’s current tallest building, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the skyscraper would be the world’s new tallest if built.

The skyscraper is part of a larger proposal by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) and Leslie E. Robertson Associates called “Next Tokyo 2045”, which outlines ways in which an eco-friendly district could be built to combat rising sea levels in Tokyo Bay.

No funding has been announced, but if it is built, the structure will house sky decks that rise as high as 420 stories.

Scroll down to see what the project would look like if it comes to fruition.

If built, the Sky Mile Tower would stretch 420 stories into the sky. It would be used primarily for residential purposes, housing around 55,000 people, with a supporting retail program throughout several 'sky lobbies' within the building. Kohn Pedersen Fox The proposal is part of a wider goal to build a mega-city with a resilient infrastructure to battle the rising sea levels and typhoon risks surrounding Tokyo Bay. The skyscraper would be surrounded by rings that are positioned to break up strong waves while also allowing ships to pass. Kohn Pedersen Fox There will also be farm plots floating in the surrounding waters. Kohn Pedersen Fox A vertical network of residential communities would be linked together by multi-level sky lobbies. From here, residents could access shared amenities like shops, restaurants, hotels, gyms, libraries, and clinics within the building. Kohn Pedersen Fox Since pumping water from the ground would be difficult, the legs of the tower would include a design that would allow them to harvest clouds for water, which could then be centrally collected within the tower and stored at various levels. Kohn Pedersen Fox Elevators would be installed to run both along the various residential areas as well as throughout the legs of the building, taking residents to soaring heights. The proposal aims to create a 'new leader in megatall buildings' that incorporates sustainability into its design. Kohn Pedersen Fox

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.