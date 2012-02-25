The Next Step In The Postal Service's Desperate Consolidation Is Firing Up To 35,000 Workers

Photo: AP

The USPS has announced the latest part of its strategy to try to save $20 billion over the next three years as it tries to climb out of its debt abyss. It’s going to consolidate or close 223 mail processing plants across the country, which will put 35,000 jobs at stake, reports Jennifer Liberto at CNNMoney.



Not every employee that works at those plants is going to be fired, but it’s going to be a big shakeup. Some will be offered jobs at other locations or goaded into retirement.

The move is expected to save $2.1 billion for the USPS, and U.S. Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe assured CNNMoney that it’s “an important part of the network consolidation.”

Donahoe can’t start that consolidation until May 15th when the moratorium ends.

What’s next to go? Post offices. The USPS has been looking at 3,700 locations as candidates for potential closure.

