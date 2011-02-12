Now See The 11 Countries At Risk Of Becoming The Next Egypt

Photo: AP

Egypt’s President Hosni Mubarak has resigned. Libya’s Qaddafi is on the brink.But the big question facing the Arab world now is who is next?



The Egyptian revolution is a challenge to state led authoritarian capitalism, but it is also a response to rising food costs and soaring unemployment. There is also the social media factor, which has allowed protesters to circumvent traditional state run media sources and organise more efficiently.

What countries offer a similar mixture to that found in Egypt? And what investments are at stake?

