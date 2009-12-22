Luxury Jewelry Comes Surging Back

Surprise: gaudy, expensive jewelry is coming back:



Marketwatch: As retailers across the board are still struggling to get consumers to spend beyond what they need, affluent consumers are giving a troubled sector — jewelry — a ray of hope.

Average jewelry spending by shoppers with minimum household incomes of $100,000 jumped 31%, to $4,813, in the third quarter from a year earlier, compared against declines of more than 30% each for clothing and for fashion accessories including shoes and handbags, according to Pam Danziger, president of Unity Marketing. The consultancy surveyed 1,000 luxury shoppers.

Read the whole thing >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.