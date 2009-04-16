The Next Puppy Cam: Susan Boyle On "Britain's Got Talent" (CLIP)

The next online video sensation isn’t a basket full of puppies. It’s dowdy, 47 year-old British woman Susan Boyle, who dreams of being a singer and delivers a shocking performance on Britain’s Got Talent.



The judges are flabbergasted after she sings, and the phenomenon has spread around the world, with various videos of her performance logging more than 5 million views in the past four days.

She’s no Puppy Cam, which generated 15 million views last December, but she’s getting there.

To see what all of the fuss is about, check out the video:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.