The Next Mortgage Bomb: Option ARMs

As mortgage defaults continue to climb the quality ladder, it makes sense to look ahead to what’s coming next. We’ve already reviewed the “Alt-A,” a loan that is supposedly a step up from subprime but that some analysts think is actually even riskier. And then there’s the frightening “Option ARM.”



Option ARMs allow the homeowner to pay whatever he or she wants each month, with the unpaid part of the interest payment added to principal. This fantasy continues for an established period, usually five years, when the required payment resets to that of a typical mortgage. At which point the payments balloon.

Like other innovative mortgage products, Option ARMs were popular in the final years of the housing boom because they allowed “homeowners” to buy houses they couldn’t afford. The Economist:

[Barclays’] Nicholas Strand says that roughly 1.4m households, most of them in California, hold a particularly nasty type of adjustable-rate mortgage called the “option ARM”. Although the overall value of option ARMs is lower than that of subprime loans—some $500 billion, according to Mr Strand, compared with about $1 trillion in subprime loans—their sting is more venomous.

The option ARM allows borrowers to pay less interest than the formal rate for a limited period (the vast majority of customers choose this option). In return, the unpaid interest is added to the original loan, a process soothingly called “negative amortisation”. While house prices are rising, the product just about makes sense. If borrowers do get into trouble when they start paying off the loan in full, higher property values offer some wiggle-room. But when house prices are falling and refinancing is difficult, as is now the case, the option ARM is the financial equivalent of a bikini in winter. Homeowners end up owing more on a property that is worth less.

Delinquencies are already rising fast. Write-offs for option ARMs at Washington Mutual, a stumbling thrift, have zoomed from 0.49% in the last quarter of 2007 to 3.91% in the second quarter. But the real crunch will come when the mortgages “recast”, forcing borrowers to start making full payments. The loans recast after a set period (typically some five years after origination) or when the principal hits a predetermined ceiling. The biggest wave of recasts is due to happen in 2010 and 2011. By some estimates, borrowers’ monthly payments will then surge by 60-80%, at a time when property values may still be at, or close to, their trough.

