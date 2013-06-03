The Next Major Upgrade To The iPhone Will Make It Much Easier To Privately Share Photos And Other Documents

AppleApple plans to include a feature called AirDrop in its next major upgrade to its iPhone and iPad operating systems.



Called iOS 7, that upgrade is expected later this month at WWDC, Apple’s big developer conference in San Francisco.

9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman broke the news.

Gurman writes:

Sources say that the AirDrop functionality is currently integrated into the standard iOS share menu. AirDrop will work between two iOS devices and potentially between an iOS device and a Mac. The feature will make it easier than ever to transfer, for example, a photograph or document from one person’s iPhone to another person’s iPad.

While iCloud synchronisation works well for sharing photos and documents between two iOS devices owned by the same person, the AirDrop feature will allow seamless individual file exchanges between iOS devices belonging to different people. Apple launched this functionality between Mac computers in 2011 with OS X Lion.

Gurman notes that Apple could easily kill this feature before launch if it’s not ready in a week or so.

