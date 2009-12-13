The Next Leg Of Deflation Has Begun

recognise this chart?



You really should. It’s the price of oil in 2008, which started falling precipitously in July, presaging a violent, deflationary crisis a few months later (pay no mind to the September spike — that had something to do with a contract expiry). The sharp fall in oil was a good signal to GET OUT.

And though the stock market had a good week, we’re seeing the first signs of a new deflationary cycle in both gold and oil. Gold is at a 4-week low after an awe-inspiring rally. Oil is now around $70, well off its recent highs above $85.

Pay attention.

