The Next iPhone Will Have A Thinner Screen With A Higher Quality Display

Apple’s next iPhone will have a thinner screen, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Apple’s manufacturing partners are using a new process called “in-cell technology,” which makes it possible to integrate touch screen sensors directly into the LCD screen, the Journal reports.

This change effectively lets manufacturers eliminate a layer from the screen and shave off about a half millimetre in thickness. It also improves the quality of the screen’s display.

Here’s the full explanation from the Journal:

The technology integrates touch sensors into the LCD, making it unnecessary to have a separate touch-screen layer. The absence of the layer, usually about half a millimetre thick, not only makes the whole screen thinner, but the quality of displayed images would improve, said DisplaySearch analyst Hiroshi Hayase.

For Apple, the new technology would also simplify the supply chain and help cut costs as it would no longer have to buy touch panels and LCD panels from separate suppliers.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the device itself will end up thinner though. As the Journal points out, Apple could decide to use the extra space for other features, like a larger battery perhaps.

