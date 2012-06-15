Future iPhones May Have Interchangeable Camera Lenses

It probably won’t look like this.

A patent filing uncovered by AppleInsider suggests that Apple is interested in making it possible to swap out different lenses for photography on your iPhone.From the patent: “It would be desirable to provide a structure for a compact device that allows the end user to reconfigure the optical arrangement of the device while retaining the benefits of assembling the device using a pre-assembled digital imaging subsystem.”



Steve Jobs had told Walter Isaacson before passing away that he wanted to reinvent the photography market.

Could this be what he had in mind?

