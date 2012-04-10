The Next iPhone Is Going To Be Amazing, Says Analyst After A Trip To Asia

You ain’t seen nothing yet.

Photo: dukeinnewyorkstateofmind.files.wordpress.com

The next iPhone is going to be a monster seller, says Topeka Capital Markets analyst Brian White in a new note this morning.He was in China and Taiwan on a tour of tech suppliers. Here’s what he learned. We’ve bolded the best parts:



The buzz around the new iPhone 5 is growing in Asia and speculation around the timing of the launch has begun. In our view, this will be the most significant iPhone upgrade with a four-inch screen and a new, sleek look that we believe will require a Unibody case. This new, sleek look will be the most important reason that consumers decide to upgrade to the iPhone 5, while we believe the addition of 4G will also attract buyers of the new device. We believe the iPhone 5 ramp for the December quarter could be extraordinary, dwarfing previous launches and driving the stock closer to our $1,001 price target. Our sense is that some suppliers will begin production of certain components during the month of June, however, this does not necessarily mean the iPhone 5 will launch in June or even July. In our view, a August/September launch may make more sense given the iPhone 4S was just launched in October 2011.

