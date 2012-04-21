The Next iPhone Is Coming This October -- Analyst

Photo: Adam Jackson / Flickr

This week there was a lot of noise about when Apple planned on releasing its next generation of iPhone.Here’s an answer on the release time from one of the Street’s best analysts.



Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster says it will “likely” be coming in October. He says it will be a physically redesigned phone that supports LTE, the fast wireless network.

He also believes it’s going to produce a monster holiday quarter, and most analysts are underestimating the impact of the new iPhone. (“The Street’s 8% y/y unit growth estimate for the December-12 quarter is likely too low.”)

This week Qualcomm said it was going to have supply constraints for certain chips, but Munster believes those constraints will have no effect on the new iPhone.

