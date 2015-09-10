The next iPhone is about to make games look even more incredible

Another year, another new iPhone. Pffft. Whatever.

Sure, it’s become an annual expectation, but that doesn’t make Apple’s latest iPhone — the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus — any less impressive. Just look at the incredible visuals of “Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Not bad, right? It was shown off during Wednesday’s Apple event.

Specifically, it was shown running on an iPhone 6S, where it will use the new “3D Touch” function. Shooting another mech? Pushing in the screen a bit more strongly enables a second input — put more simply, “Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade” is one of the first games on the new iPhone to use the “3D Touch” functionality.

How that functionality will change how games are played on the iPhone remains to be seen, but Apple’s talking big game.

