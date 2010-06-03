The Next Housing Headline: Pending Home Sales Collapse In May

From the NAR: Pending Home Sales Surge Continuing



The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator, rose 6.0 per cent to 110.9 based on contracts signed in April, from an upwardly revised 104.6 in March, and is 22.4 per cent higher than April 2009 when it was 90.6. That follows gains of 7.1 per cent in March and 8.3 per cent in February.

Read the whole post at Calculated Risk >

