The Next Great OS Could Be....A Touched-Up Windows 8?

It’s important not to get too excited by an advance demo of something that won’t be released for another year. Microsoft’s unveiling of Windows 8 was a well-rehearsed, expensively-produced and exhaustively-planned show that ran for more than two hours in a room full of 5000 Windows developers. When the new OS actually ships, it’ll have to prove its worth in a far more hostile environments: the cubicles, hotel rooms, and kitchen tables of ordinary users.



Still, what does it say if a company goes to all of that trouble and fails? Too many times the show ends, the tent still smells of dog and pony sweat, and the audience members are left thinking just one thing: “Oh, those poor engineers. What are they going to do for work once this whole project gets cancelled?”

