The Next Few Weeks In Europe Are Going To Be Crazy

Joe Weisenthal

As if it weren’t obvious that the turmoil atop the IMF was coming at the worst possible time, here’s a calendar of events, from Standard Chartered.

Assuming the world doesn’t end on Saturday, next Sunday’s elections in Germany and Spain promise to bring fireworks, especially if in Germany Merkel’s party suffers a total rout.

chart

Photo: Standard Chartered

