The Next Digital Company To Hit The Market? Eyeblaster Files For $115 Million IPO

Digital advertising company Eyeblaster is the next digital startup to test the public markets, filing for a $115 million IPO yesterday.



Eyeblaster is a 10-year old company specializing in rich media. Its main product is MediaMind, a tool for serving ads and managing ad campaigns.

The company tried filing for an IPO a year ago, but withdrew in October because of market conditions, notes paidContent.

Some stats from Eyeblaster’s filing:

Revenue for 2009 was $65.1 million, up slightly from $63.8 million the year before.

Net income was $9.8 million, up from $6.2 million the year before.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.7 million in 2009, up from $11.4 million the year before.

It raised $30 million from Sycamore Ventures in April 2007. Sycamore owns 33% of the company.

Insight Ventures owns 22% of the company.

Gal Trifon, President and Chief Executive Officer, received $964,332 in total compensation last year.

Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan are underwriting the offering.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.