“Floored.” “Wow.” “Wild.”



Those are some of the reactions within Microsoft tonight upon hearing that Windows and Windows Live President Steven Sinofsky would be leaving the company “effective immediately”. Those are the reactions because nearly all Microsoft employees found out about the news tonight alongside the rest of us.

