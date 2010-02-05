This Guy Represents The Biggest Bubble Yet

“The next bubble is in US politics,” says Keith McCullough, former hedge fund manager and founder of Hedgeye Risk Management (www.hedgeye.com).



He keeps hearing all this talk of market “bubbles” coming from politicians and he thinks its pretty funny.

“All these politicians keep talking about bubbles. They don’t realise that the biggest one is the one that they live in – the bubble of their own politics.”

The Scott Brown election was the first sign.

Just look at the governments in Europe, he says, which are completely blowing up – people are done with these guys.

