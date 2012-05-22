The Next Billion-Dollar Startup Will Address A Basic Human Need

“I had this stupidly simple observation that maybe everyone else under 30 has already had,” says Steve Blank. “And the big observation is that we talk about social networking and we talk about Facebook and Twitter but we never talk about the big picture. And the big picture is that these billion-dollar companies are doing nothing more than mediating basic human needs and putting them online.”
