The next big thing in video is almost here

In the world of entertainment, it’s not just about keeping up with trends — it’s also about seeking the next big thing.

That’s what George Kliavkoff had in mind in September when he took the helm at the virtual-reality studio Jaunt.

Kliavkoff will speak at Business Insider’s flagship conference, IGNITION: Future of Digital, and tell us why VR is the future of video.

He’s in a good position to know what’s exciting about the technology. So far, three-year-old Jaunt has raised $100 million from investors such as Disney and Sky. It even launched a VR enterprise in China.

Now, with Kliavkoff running the show, things look promising for the studio, which aims to provide consumers with a truly immersive cinematic experience.

Jaunt isn’t just about bringing a new form of storytelling to the forefront — its focuses include content production, distribution, and monetizing VR content. If you’re trying to read the tea leaves on this technology, it’s an operation to watch.

