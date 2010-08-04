The Next Big Hedge Fund Merger: Ex-Goldman TPG-Axon And Ex-Goldman Montrica

Dinakar Singh

Two star traders who used to work together at Goldman just made a deal to merge their two hedge funds, TPG-Axon and Montrica, says the Financial Times.Dinakar Singh founded TPG-Axon years ago and Andrew Metcalf founded Montrica Investment Management soon after. Both left Goldman as standouts in Goldman Sachs’ Principal Strategies to start the funds.



Now Singh is the CEO of the new TPG-Axon and Metcalfe and two others will be partners, a source familiar with the matter tells us.

From the Wall Street Journal:

Montrica founder Andrew Metcalf and two other Montrica partners will become partners of TPG-Axon, and will retain their fund’s name, a person familiar with the matter said.

(Too bad, Ax-Man would have been really cool.)

One person missing out on this deal is Eric Mandelblatt, who left TPG earlier just a month ago to start a new fund named after a Japanese abacus, Soroban Capital.

New York based TPG Axon manages $9 billion and UK-based Montrica manages $1.1 billion.

Both fund’s returns have been OK this year:

TPG-Axon’s flagship fund (as at the end of July) : +2%

TPG-Axon’s flagship fund (2009) : +19%

Montrica’s main fund (end of July) : +1.75%

Montrica’s main fund (2009) : 18.7%

Let’s just hope this merger turns out better than Man and GLG’s, which just resulted in more than an 8-trader mass exodus.

Goldman’s Principal Strategies also birthed Pierre Henri Flamand, who left a few months ago to start his new fund, Edoma Capital.

Expect to see more outflow from “Principal Strategies”-like trading desks in months to come, as banks prepare their firms to comply with the Volcker Rule. Citi is currently doing a total re-haul on their version of the desk and Goldman is said to be making similar moves.

