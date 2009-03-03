The Next 9 Newspapers To Die

Just last week, Real Clear Politics put together a list of the “Top 10 Newspapers in Trouble.” Already, one of the papers on the list, the Rocky Mountain News, abandoned its presses.



That’s impressive prognostication. So which other papers were on RCP list of the doomed?

New York Daily News – Circulation: 632,595 (10% Decline Since 2007)

Los Angeles Times – Circulation: 739,147 (4% decrease since 2007)

St. Paul Pioneer Press – Circulation: 184,973 (3% decrease since 2007)

Chicago Sun-Times – Circulation: 313,176 (.2% increase since 2007)

Detroit News – Circulation: 178,280 (5% decrease since 2007)

San Francisco Chronicle – Circulation: 339,430 (8% decrease since 2007)

Miami Herald – Circulation: 210,884 (12% decrease since 2007)

Philadelphia Daily News – Circulation: 97,694 (9% decrease since 2007)

Seattle Post-Intelligencer – Circulation: 117,572 (9% decrease since 2007)

