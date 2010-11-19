The Next 7 American Monopolies

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) is in a strange space… yoga. Lululemon is a fast-growing business that may be a monopoly in the making.

A Yoga Journal piece from 2008 said Americans spend about $5.7 billion a year on yoga classes and products. This was up 87% from a previous study in 2004. What it will be in 2012? Higher, of course. The company recently forecasted 2010 revenue of $645 million to $650 million. Its biggest market is the U.S. but it it is also strong in Hong Kong and Australia. The number of new markets for Lululemon to enter is almost endless.

Comparing about $650 million in annual sales to a business segment with some $5.7 billion in sales may not seem fair. Here is a challenge: go find another large public company that dominates the yoga market. Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is one of the few threats to Lululemon with its Athleta clothing segment which Gap acquired for roughly $150 million. Gap, though, has been troubled for some time. Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is a monster in sports apparel, and it did not skip yoga . Prana and dozens of smaller sportswear companies are also in the yoga business.

The closest competition is Gaiam, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), which claims more than 8 million customers. The problem is that Gaiam is worth only about $165 million and its revenues are expected to be about $278 million in 2010 and about $306 million in 2011.

The market capitalisation of Lululemon is now a whopping $3.4 billion. It is profitable and can expand through acquisitions to become exponentially larger than it us today. About the only thing that can hold it back is a possible takeover by a larger company.