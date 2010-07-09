The Next 5 Apple Gadgets To Waste Your Time Obsessing About

The Apple TV set-top box is the weakest link in Apple's product lineup. It's so bad that Apple doesn't even promote it on the front page of its web store anymore. It's buried as an iPod accessory.

Publicly, Apple refers to Apple TV as a 'hobby,' but always says it has some ideas on how to make it better. So we assume that sooner or later, Apple will unveil an improved Apple TV gadget. What might that look like?

- Perhaps it'll sit on top of your TV set and have a camera built-in for FaceTime video chat sessions with iPhones, iPads, and iPod touches. This might actually be Apple's easiest entry into normal peoples' living rooms. The concept of Internet TV is still foreign to a lot of people. But free video chatting with relatives is intuitive to anyone.

- Based on iOS 4, with an App Store. Video apps from Netflix, Hulu, MLB.com, ABC, and others; not just iTunes videos.

- Smaller, with no spinning hard drive. Based on streaming video, not big downloaded files.

- Cheaper, ideally $149 or $99. It could basically be an iPod touch without a screen.

- iAds! Apple's entry into the massive TV advertising market.

- Maybe, just maybe, it'll be built into an actual TV, the way Google's 'Google TV' is getting built into Sony TVs. Apple is getting experience building and shipping big things -- the 27-inch iMac, for example -- and could potentially enter the high-end of the TV market. But this won't help it achieve much market share -- people don't buy TVs very often, and they're highly price sensitive.