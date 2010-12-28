The Next 5 Apple Gadgets To Waste Time Obsessing About

Apple's 27-inch iMac, introduced in late 2009, is big enough that it's almost a living room television. As it is, it's an amazing bedroom TV for watching online video or DVDs.

There's a chance that Apple's next big push into the living room could be through actual TV sets. While the Apple TV set-top box is doing OK, there's still no surer way for Apple to get its software plugged into your TV than to build it right into the TV. That's what rival Google is working on, with partnerships with Sony and other TV makers.

Plus, you'd have to imagine that while Steve Jobs has been testing the new Apple TV set-top box, he's been looking at all the Vizio and Samsung TVs out there, and thinking, 'gosh, we could kick these guys' butts.'

The problem, historically, is that the TV business is too low-margin and too price-focused. But given how cheap LCD displays have gotten these days, plus Apple's own forays into processor chips and other components, you'd think it could make a decent business out of the high end of the industry?

Apple has notably said it has no interest in getting into the TV business. But it also said that about e-books, iPods that could play video, and phones. So what Apple says doesn't mean squat.