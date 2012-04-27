The Next 12 Hours Could Be Ugly

US futures are solidly lower in the wake of the after-hours downgrade of Spain by Moody’s.



The euro is well below its pre-downgrade levels meaning that the news is hitting the market with some impact.

It’s possible that Spain will have a nasty reaction to this.

Friday is off to a “risk off” start. It could be a nasty 12 hours or so, until GDP comes out in the US at 8:30 AM ET.

