The Next 12 Hours Could Be Ugly

US futures are solidly lower in the wake of the after-hours downgrade of Spain by Moody’s.
The euro is well below its pre-downgrade levels meaning that the news is hitting the market with some impact.
It’s possible that Spain will have a nasty reaction to this.
Friday is off to a “risk off” start. It could be a nasty 12 hours or so, until GDP comes out in the US at 8:30 AM ET.
SEE ALSO: 14 Miserable Facts About Spain >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.