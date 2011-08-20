SURPRISE! The Next 10 Crazy Tech News Stories We Just Might See

Photo: kaibara87 via Flickr

It’s been a crazy week in tech news.First Google announced a $12.5 billion bid for Motorola, which (almost) nobody saw coming.



Then HP killed the TouchPad after seven weeks, shut down its Palm hardware line completely, and announced it might be getting out of the PC business altogether.

As another tech reporter remarked to me last night, it’s the only week in his career where TWICE he’s seen news headlines that made him blink and re-read them to make sure he wasn’t hallucinating.

This probably isn’t the end of the crazy news. There are several reasons why not:

First, money is cheap right now — big companies sitting on hoards of cash aren’t getting any return on it, and smaller companies with decent credit ratings will never find it cheaper to borrow money for expansions or acquisitions.

Second, smartphones are a once-in-a-generation opportunity. It’s the most competitive, fastest growing, and fast-changing tech market seen since the Internet went mainstream in the 1990s. There’s going to be a shakeout — it started yesterday with HP and WebOS — but the winners have the chance to achieve dominance for decades (think Microsoft and Intel with PCs).

Third, the broader economy looks to be heading back into a second downturn. That creates uncertainty — will the IPO window close? Will it still be easy to raise big VC rounds? — and gives companies good reason to shore up their core businesses and discard ailing ones before the bad times kick in.

With all that in mind, here are 10 tech news headlines that sound completely crazy now, but just might happen in the next few months.

