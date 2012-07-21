Aaron Sorkin Is Reportedly Firing All His Writers On 'The Newsroom' Except His Ex-Girlfriend

Aaron Sorkin speaks at a special panel event.

“The Newsroom” is undergoing a big staff change. But don’t worry – Will McAvoy will still be at the fictional cable news network ACN.The Aaron Sorkin-created HBO drama is undergoing an upheaval in its writing staff, with Sorkin replacing a number of writers on the staff.



The extent of the turnover is not known. According to one report, Sorkin is replacing all but one writer, Corinne Kingsbury. However, an individual familiar with the situation told “TheWrap” that the report is exaggerated, and that Kingsbury isn’t the only holdover.

HBO confirmed to “TheWrap” that changes are being made to “The Newsroom” writing staff, telling “TheWrap” in a statement, “Every year each show reassesses the needs of its writing staffs. This process is nothing out of the ordinary.”

The series, which premiered June 24, has been picked up for a second season.

Though “The Newsroom” has received lukewarm reaction from critics, the series has performed well on the ratings front, grabbing 2.1 million total viewers with its premiere airing, and topping those numbers with its third episode.

