12 Terrible Stats For The Newspaper Industry

Nicholas Carlson
burntnewspapers

Newspaper ad sales during the first quarter shrank 28.3%, or $2.6 billion, from where they were during the same quarter a year ago, according to a new slew of statistics from the  Newspaper Association of America.

More bruising stats from the report:

  • Print ad sales declined 29.7% to $5.9 billion
  • Online sales down 13.4% to $696.3 million
  • Classifieds down 42.3% to $1.5 billion
  • Ad sales collapse 16.6% to $37.8 billion in 2008. The worst decline ever.
  • 2009 revenues will likely come in lower than $30 billion, less than they did in 1987
  • Employment advertising shrank 67.4% to $205.4 million
  • Real Estate down 45.6% to $336.9 million
  • Auto down 43.4% to $332.8 million
  • National campaigns down 25.9% to $1.1 billion
  • Retail down 23.7% to $3.3 billion
  • “Other” down 16.5% to $587.7 million

