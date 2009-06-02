12 Terrible Stats For The Newspaper Industry

Newspaper ad sales during the first quarter shrank 28.3%, or $2.6 billion, from where they were during the same quarter a year ago, according to a new slew of statistics from the Newspaper Association of America.



More bruising stats from the report:

Print ad sales declined 29.7% to $5.9 billion

Online sales down 13.4% to $696.3 million

Classifieds down 42.3% to $1.5 billion

Ad sales collapse 16.6% to $37.8 billion in 2008. The worst decline ever.

2009 revenues will likely come in lower than $30 billion, less than they did in 1987

Employment advertising shrank 67.4% to $205.4 million

Real Estate down 45.6% to $336.9 million

Auto down 43.4% to $332.8 million

National campaigns down 25.9% to $1.1 billion

Retail down 23.7% to $3.3 billion

“Other” down 16.5% to $587.7 million

