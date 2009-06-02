12 Terrible Stats For The Newspaper Industry

Newspaper ad sales during the first quarter shrank 28.3%, or $2.6 billion, from where they were during the same quarter a year ago, according to a new slew of statistics from the Newspaper Association of America.
More bruising stats from the report:
- Print ad sales declined 29.7% to $5.9 billion
- Online sales down 13.4% to $696.3 million
- Classifieds down 42.3% to $1.5 billion
- Ad sales collapse 16.6% to $37.8 billion in 2008. The worst decline ever.
- 2009 revenues will likely come in lower than $30 billion, less than they did in 1987
- Employment advertising shrank 67.4% to $205.4 million
- Real Estate down 45.6% to $336.9 million
- Auto down 43.4% to $332.8 million
- National campaigns down 25.9% to $1.1 billion
- Retail down 23.7% to $3.3 billion
- “Other” down 16.5% to $587.7 million
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.