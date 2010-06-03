Check Out Kno, A Massive Dual Screen Tablet

Photo: Twitpic

A new heavy duty tablet hopes to enter the market at the end of the year.Kno is a Linux based dual screen tablet, aimed at college students. Each screen is 14 inches big, making it more than twice the size of the iPad.



Kno was introduced today at the All Things D conference by Osman Rashid, CEO of Kakai, the company behind Kno. Rashid was previously CEO of Chegg.com, a textbook rental company.

In an interview with CNet’s Ina Fried (embedded below) he says that all the major textbook publishers are on board with Kno.

Pre-orders start in October and Osman is aiming for this beast to cost less than $1,000. We’ll believe it when we see it.

Be sure to watch the video, this thing is wild.



