The Newest Google Plane Is A Fighter Jet

H211 LLC, the company that operates jets owned by Google cofounders Sergey Brin, Larry Page and Google (GOOG) CEO Eric Schmidt has registered a new aeroplane at NASA’s Moffett Field near Google’s Mountain View headquarters: a Dornier Alpha Jet.



It’s a fighter jet built by Germany’s Dornier and France’s Dassault-Breguet — “a highly-advanced tactical trainer with close-support capabilities” according to MilitaryFactory.com’s dictionary.

Before venturing into war machines, the top Googlers were known to own a Boeing 767, a Boeing 757 and two Gulfstream Vs.

A Google spokesperson told the New York Times the fighter is outfitted with scientific instruments for NASA missions: “Because of the type of aircraft we are talking about, NASA now has the ability to do even more than they could before,” said a Google rep.

Given this morning’s market panic, we wonder if Brin, Page and Schmidt are just following News Corp. (NWS) Internet exec Jermey Phillips’s investment advice to “Buy food and guns.”

