Google Redesigns YouTube, Copies Hulu

Google is redesigning YouTube to make the site more attractive to the content creators who make the kind of stuff Google could actually sell ads against — like Disney, for example.
ClickZ scooped the details on the redesign. We’ve bulletpointed them for you:
- The site will do away with current tabs “videos,” “channels” and “community” and replace them with four tabs: Movies, Music, Shows, and Videos.
- The first three tabs is supposed to feature premium content, though YouTube doesn’t have many licensing agreements yet.
- Videos in all four sections will feature in-stream, interruptive ads — just like Hulu.
- There will be a new player interface. It looks a lot like Hulu’s, marking on the timeline where ads will play and allowing users to “dim the lights.”
- The redesign will emphasise a divide between long-form premium content and the user-uploaded stuff.
- The launch has been delayed till April 16, possibly due to on-going negotiations with Disney.
