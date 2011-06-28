The New Yorker's Dexter Filkins Thinks The Masses Submit GREAT Questions

The New Yorker‘s Dexter Filkins is taking questions on the magazine’s website from his post in Afghanistan. It’s a cool idea, and the Q&A session has serious potential.



He starts, “Hi everyone. Greetings from far Islamabad. The best news today is that monsoon arrived. Lots of rain. The temperature, which had been about 105 F. dropped degrees in an hour. Bliss.”

Then he starts answering submitted queries.

As hunting/gathering notes, however, it’s a little hard to take him seriously.

Dexter Filkins: GRT, that’s a good question… Dexter Filkins: Charlie, your question about a rapid withdrawal, this is a good question… Dexter Filkins: LT: This is a really good question… Dexter Filkins: Sarah, this is a really good question… Dexter Filkins: KB, this is a good, fundamental question… Dexter Filkins: Mike. That’s a really good question… Dexter Filkins: Henry, good question… Dexter Filkins: Guest. Great question… Dexter Filkins: Thanks, Anthony. This is a really good question… Dexter Filkins: MR: Really good question… Dexter Filkins: Sebastian, really good question… Dexter Filkins: Donna, this is a great question… Dexter Filkins: Great question… Dexter Filkins: Joshua, that is a really good question… Dexter Filkins: Jim, super good question…

(h/t)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.