The New Yorker Is Partnering With Adobe For Its iPad App, Not Conde Nast Digital

New Yorker editor-in-chief David Remnick.

It’s no secret that The New Yorker’s been planning an iPad app.Last month, editor-in-chief David Remnick said the magazine would restructure its subscription model in a way that would allow readers to pay a bundle price for content on multiple platforms.



Women’s Wear Daily’s Nick Axelrod has some new details, reporting that The New Yorker and Adobe are partnering to put make an iPad version of the magazine.

The news comes on the heels of the early success that fellow Conde Nast publication Wired enjoyed with its new iPad app, 73,000 copies of which were sold in just nine days, putting the iPad version of the magazine on pace to beat newstand sales for the month.

Axelrod reports:

This is something of a coup for editor Remnick and the text-heavy weekly, which, according to insiders, had been in line to produce its app with Condé Nast Digital, the Sarah Chubb-led division responsible for the GQ and Vanity Fair iPad editions released earlier this year. But that was pre-Wired. Indeed, in the days following Wired’s glittery debut (the app clocked 24,000 downloads in the first 24 hours and upward of 90,000 to date), sources say Remnick and other Condé Nast players — who, prior to the launch, didn’t know much about the Adobe path — started lobbying to get on the Adobe train.

A New Yorker spokesperson also confirmed to WWD that Glamour would be sticking with Conde Nast Digital to develop its iPad app.

“We will have three titles on the Condé Nast Digital track and two on the Adobe track,” she said. “We are pleased to have multiple options to call upon and learn from.”

At an Internet Week media panel a few weeks ago, Glamour editor-in-chief Cindi Leive talked about the iPad’s potential.

“I think the iPad is incredibly exciting for magazines,” she said. “This is the very beginning of the tablet era. It’s an incredibly exciting area.”

