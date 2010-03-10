Huge New York Times Ad Take$ Over Gothamist For The Day

It seems the New York Times and Gothamist have reunited, on the business side.



In early February, the two news organisations got into an online battle in which Gothamist publisher and co-founder Jake Dobkin blasted the New York Times for “sucking on the teat of some old rich guy (or heir).”

But now, the New York Times is prominently advertising on the Gothamist site. Cheeky!

The question is: is this rekindling of their relationship for real? Or is Gothamist just happy to make a little money off the Times?

