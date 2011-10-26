The New York Times Slaps The Huffington Post With A Cease-And-Desist For Its Terribly Named Parenting Blog

Lisa Belkin recently left The New York Times — where she wrote the much-loved “Motherlode” blog — for the Huffington Post, where she launched the “Parentlode” blog.



Hmmm, those sound mighty similar.

So similar, in fact, that the Times sent a cease-and-desist to the Huffington Post, WWD reports.

“While we are flattered by your focus on our blog and your apparent fondness for its name, we obviously cannot permit you to adopt a name whose sole purpose is to create an association in the minds of readers with our ‘Motherlode’ blog,” New York Times Co. lawyer Richard Samson in a letter addressed to Huffington obtained by John Koblin.

The Times filed for a trademark earlier this week, but claim that the rights start from three years ago when “Motherlode” launched.

From what we can tell, the Times has a good case. But isn’t that besides the point?

Parentlode is a terrible name for a blog. It’s ugly, unspecific, and not worth fighting for.

We enjoy Belkin’s writing and look forward to her work at the Huffington Post. She’s plenty good enough to use her existing name to build another brand. Why doesn’t she just do that?

