The New York Times SLAMS Obama

The New York Times opened up with both barrels at President Barack Obama today — with two editorials criticising the president’s leadership.



Titled “Waiting for Mr. Obama,” the paper said the nation is waiting for the president to take bold steps on the economy.

“Come September, President Obama’s aides say he will roll out more programs to put Americans back to work,” the paper said in one editorial, calling for a second stimulus. “What we are hearing so far doesn’t go nearly far enough.”

The other says Obama is not doing enough to criticise Republicans for their handling of raising the debt ceiling.

“Now, on a bus tour in the Midwest, he is bitterly pointing the finger at his opponents for their refusal to consider any new revenues to tackle the deficit and their insistence on deep near-term spending cuts that will only cause more economic pain. His anger is long overdue. But it would be much more effective if he combined it with strong ideas of his own for how to fix the economy, rather than the thin agenda he is now promoting.”

The White House leaked its plans for a major jobs speech after labour Day at least partially to mitigate the effects of these editorials. But if Obama is losing The New York Times, he’s going to have big problems with his reelection next year.

