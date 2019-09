The New York Times has just released an App for Windows 7 mobile devices.



Recently, we interviewed Microsoft’s David Sayed about the mobile platform and its deep video sharing utility. We are republishing the interview today.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.