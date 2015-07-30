The New York Times has an easy way to figure out if your personal information has ever been hacked

Think your personal financial information has never been stolen by hackers? How sure are you?

Well now there’s a quiz to find out. The New York Times has made an interactive questionnaire that asks you basic questions about what you’ve done the last few years.

And, sadly, many of even the most mundane actions have likely led to your personal information being stolen.

The Times did this by tallying all of the major data breaches in recent memory and then pitting them against the time-frames the thieves had access to the databases. And when you see them all put together, it’s crazy how many people have been affected by these hacks.

For instance, there’s a good chance you shopped at Kmart, the Home Depot, Goodwill, Target, Staples, or Neiman Marcus in the last few years. If you did, there’s a chance you got hacked.

The post ends by providing a list resources and information about the hacks, so all is not lost.

All the same, this is a great way to visualise how insecure our digital information is, as well as how likely it is that your information is just floating out there absent of your control.

You can take the quiz here.

