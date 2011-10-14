The New York Times Plans Up To 20 Buyouts -- Here's The Full Internal Memo

The New York Times will eliminate up to 20 newsroom positions, the paper’s Brian Stelter reports.



New executive editor Jill Abramson said there will be no layoffs on the editorial staff.

In a memo to staffers, she wrote:

We are announcing today a limited buyout opportunity to newsroom volunteers, both excluded staffers as well as those members of the Guild-Times bargaining unit covered by the existing print contract.

The buyouts are the first significant newsroom reductions since 2009.

There will also be open positions eliminated from the business side and executives will offer a limited number of buyouts.

Third quarter earnings are expected to be poor as the entire media industry struggles through another downturn.

The Times’ paywall has been working to a certain extent, but the print advertising is struggling.

The buyouts are the latest sign that the paper of record is not yet out of the woods.

Hear more? Let us know ([email protected]; 646.376.6016).

The full memo is below

————–

To the Staff:

We are announcing today a limited buyout opportunity to newsroom

volunteers, both excluded staffers as well as those members of the

Guild-Times bargaining unit covered by the existing print contract.

By limited, that means we are looking at fewer than 20 buyouts across

the newsroom, among volunteers who see the offer as being to their

financial advantage at this time. The offering to the newsroom is, in

any event, wholly voluntary. No matter how many people do or do not

raise their hands, no one in the newsroom – either Guild or excluded –

will be laid off as a result of this program.

For excluded staff members, the buyout formula effectively works out

to two weeks of pay per year of service, with a maximum of one year in

salary. The existing formula for Guild members in general provides

for three weeks of severance per year, capping at a maximum of two

years worth of salary.

The Guild buyout formula is among the issues on the table in the

current contractual negotiations between the company and the Guild,

and the company has proposed that in the future, the Guild terms

mirror those now available to excluded employees. But until the

company and the union agree on a new contract and the membership

ratifies it – hopefully in the coming months – the current buyout

terms remain in effect.

While we remain as loyal as ever to Times journalism and journalists,

the uncertain economy has posed a continuing and difficult challenge

to The Times: how to rebalance our business for the digital age while

remaining steadfast to the quality journalism that defines us?

As you all know, the company has consistently chosen to protect the

journalism, even while cutting production and other business-side

costs and continuing to demand exacting financial discipline in the

way the newsroom itself marshals its resources and controls its

spending. Even now, we field a newsroom staff about the same size as

it was a decade ago, and continue to invest in new opportunities and

new platforms for our content.

In conjunction with this offering in the newsroom, the business side

is making a small adjustment in its own budget, mostly by eliminating

some open slots. This is consistent with ongoing efforts among our

colleagues in the business side departments, who have cut their own

staff in half over the past decade.

As in previous buyouts, to ensure we do not cut too deeply in our

journalistic muscle, we do reserve the right to turn down some

volunteers who are in those areas of the newsroom where we feel we

cannot reduce our numbers. It is for that reason, in part, that we

have excluded those members of the Guild who are covered by the

separate Digital contract.

Anyone who is eligible for this offering and interested in

volunteering should contact Bill Schmidt’s office by Monday, Oct. 24,

and we will get you a copy of the package. You will have 45 days from

then to decide whether or not you want to formally apply for a buyout.

Jill, Dean and John

