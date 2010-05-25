The New York Times Plans A Blogger-Friendly Paywall

Will the pay wall the New York Times (NYT) is building scare away the paper’s natural allies — bloggers who like to link to the site?



Daily Finance’s Jeff Bercovici floats the scenario, by pointing to some eye-popping statistics. A new study says the Times is one of the four news sites bloggers link to most often. The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, doesn’t warrant a mention.

Bercovici connects the dots: The Times is free. But the Wall Street Journal — which like this Web site, is owned by News Corp. (NWS) — has a pay wall. So if the Times puts up a wall, it could see its links dwindle, because bloggers don’t want to point to paid sites.

Right?

