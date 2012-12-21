This New York Times Project Takes Online Storytelling To A Whole New Level

Photo: New York Times

The New York Times released a new serial story by John Branch called ‘Snow Fall: The Avalanche at Tunnel Creek’ and it includes elements of all that makes the Web great.A big beautifully animated header, embedded video, slideshows, dynamic mapping, and in the middle of a story about skiers caught in an avalanche, a self-playing video of a mogul pounding skier heading straight for the video camera.



Sitting in front of a widescreen monitor in an office brimming with bandwidth it’s a pretty impressive array.

It concludes with a time-stamped map and the words: “End of Chapter One. Remaining Chapters Coming This Week.”

The only thing not on the screen are any advertisements and while the story is available from an open link it makes sense that this would be subscriber exclusive content.

It will be interesting to see where the concept leads and if it will boost readership, but forget about all that and check it out for yourself —>

