The New York Times Magazine Got New Uniforms For Their Softball Faceoff With The New Yorker

The wonderful 6th Floor Blog explains:



We liked Kevin O’Callahan’s design of a Derek Jeter birthday candle for our cover story so much, we made a softball jersey out of it. Tomorrow we play our annual game against The New Yorker in Central Park, provided Irene hasn’t rendered the field unplayable. It’s our only game of the year, so it’s kind of a big deal. At least for some of us. What we lack in batting and fielding skills, we will make up for in sartorial flair. And beer consumption.

Best of luck to both of them.

