The New York Times' Live Video Of The Oscars Was A HUGE Embarrassment

The New York Times decided to provide its web readers with live video coverage of the Oscars … except they didn’t have any footage of the actual ceremony or its participants.



Instead, the coverage consisted almost entirely of media writer David Carr and film critic A.O Scott watching the show on TV. They spoke rarely. But snacked often.

Carr, in fact, spent more time putting food into his mouth during long periods of the broadcast than he did uttering words out of it.

Scott was just as bad — pecking away indifferently on his laptop rather than performing or commenting.

To be fair to both men, Carr is probably the best media reporter in the U.S. and Scott is an equally venerable voice on his beat. This evening was not representative of either man’s best work. Which raises the question, why did they agree to make a video of two men watching a video?

Here are some stills from the fiasco.

Carr checks his notes while Scott refuels.

Photo: NYT

Let’s see, where were we?

Photo: NYT

Check out the backs of our hands!

Photo: NYT

The thrill of the biggest movie media night of the year …

Photo: NYT

Scott knows how Marco Rubio feels …

Photo: NYT

One more chip for Carr, and we’ll call it a night.

Photo: NYT

