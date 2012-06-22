The New York Times Just Added Two Big Time Tech Heavies To Its Board

The New York Times just added venture capitalists Brian McAndrews, the former Microsoft exec, and Joi Ito, also of MIT’s Media Lab, to its board.



From August 2007 to December 2008, McAndrews was SVP of advertiser and publisher solutions at Microsoft. Now he’s a partner at VC firm Madrona Venture Group.

Ito was an early investor in Flickr, Kickstarter and Twitter. He’s currently the CEO of Neoteny Co, a venture capital firm.

Both Ito and McAndrews add serious tech credibility to the NYT board and should help the company finally find a CEO.

