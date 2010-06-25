The New York Times Is Tumbling!

Last week, we stumbled upon a sparsely-populated Tumblr for The New York Times.



So we checked in to see if it was indeed the Grey Lady’s official blog.

Yesterday, a Times spokeswoman confirmed with us that it was, though she said the Tumblr was still very much in beta mode.

Earlier this morning, there were about five posts on The Times’ Tumblr. The first one was from late May and was about Lynn Hirschberg’s controversial M.I.A. profile. The most recent entry was from yesterday, June 23.

But sometime after 12 p.m., all the entries were deleted and a “Coming soon!” was added. (We didn’t get a screen shot.)

Maybe that’s because it seems like the word is getting out? We just noticed this Tweet from @pegobry: “WOAH: http://nytimes.tumblr.com/”

Also, New York Times social media editor Jennifer Preston touched on the paper’s plans for Tumblr in an interview with PBS back in November.

“We’re going to be doing something interesting very soon with Tumblr,” she said.

The Times is the latest big traditional news organisation to start Tumbling. Newsweek’s Tumblr has proven to be extremely successful and The New Yorker also just started one.

Also, it looks like The Atlantic is on the verge of launching a Tumblr, too: http://theatlantic.tumblr.com/.

We’re waiting to be put in touch with Preston to talk about how exactly The Times is planning to use Tumblr to supplement its content.

