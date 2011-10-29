The New York Times is Embracing Video as a Primary Reporting Tool



While video has been published by the New York Times for several years, it is now becoming a primary reporting tool, not just an adjunct to print stories, says Ann Derry, Editorial Director of Video and Television for The New York Times in this interview with Beet.TV.



We spoke with her yesterday at the Livestream studios in Manhattan where she was panelist in a 90 minute Webcast about video news and discovery.

Andy Plesser

