Jeff Bercovici finds a new study which shows just how important the NYT’s business section is to its online franchise. Here’s the chart:



Jeff notes that the WSJ is nowhere to be seen on the list of the most linked-to websites, despite the fact that it has twice the print circulation of the NYT…

