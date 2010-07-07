The New York Times Has The 'Ugliest' Building In New York City

Photo: Jleon

The American Institute of Architects recently published a new edition of its “Guide to New York City.”Every year in the guide, the institute ranks New York’s 10 worst architectural eyesores.



From Design Taxi:

The institute’s annual list of the top 10 architectural blemishes include, this time round, anything from apartments to hotels to restaurants. Donald Trump had a ‘strong’ showing this year, with his Trump Place and Trump Tower taking fifth and fourth place respectively.

But the No. 1 ugliest building in New York? That would be The New York Times midtown headquarters!

[Tip of the hat to @koblin]

Wondering what the other nine are?

10. Former Bear Stearns HQ at 383 Madison Avenue, between 47th and 48th 9. TGIF Friday's at 604 Fifth Ave 8. The Four Seasons Hotel at 57 East 57th Street 7. Montefiore Hospital & Medical centre Apartments II at 3414 Wayne Avenue in The Bronx 6. The Ironworkers Local Training Centre at 35-23 36th Street in Astoria, Queens 5. Trump Place at 140 Riverside Blvd. 4. The Trump Tower at 1 Central Park West 3. 200 11th Ave. 2. 520 W. 27th St. 1. The New York Times Building at 8th Avenue, between 40th and 41st Street

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.