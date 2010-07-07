The New York Times Has The 'Ugliest' Building In New York City

Photo: Jleon
The American Institute of Architects recently published a new edition of its “Guide to New York City.”Every year in the guide, the institute ranks New York’s 10 worst architectural eyesores.
The institute’s annual list of the top 10 architectural blemishes include, this time round, anything from apartments to hotels to restaurants. Donald Trump had a ‘strong’ showing this year, with his Trump Place and Trump Tower taking fifth and fourth place respectively.
But the No. 1 ugliest building in New York? That would be The New York Times midtown headquarters!
Wondering what the other nine are?
